Early voting rolls on

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Primaries in Tennessee will continue through Tuesday, February 25th.

After six days of early voting, 1219 people had cast ballots in Anderson County, with 670 voting in the Republican primary and 549 Democrats taking part in their primary.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

In Campbell County, early voting will take place at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building satellite location are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

For early voting information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238, or visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

