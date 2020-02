Early voting for next week’s Presidential primaries concluded Tuesday in Tennessee.

In Anderson County, 4016 people cast ballots during the 12-day early voting period, with an even 1000 voting on Tuesday. In all, 2096 people voted in the Democrats’ primary, while 1920 voted in the Republican primary.

In Campbell County, 886 people took the opportunity to vote before election day, which is set for Tuesday, March 3rd.