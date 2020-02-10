Dragons sweep Showdown

It was another jam-packed weekend full of high school basketball.

Friday at Anderson County, the Clinton Lady Dragons got 29 points from Sarah Burton as they beat the Lady Mavs, 65-34. AC was playing with a ragtag, makeshift lineup due to injuries, illness and flooding, but stayed competitive throughout the game and were led by Leah Freeman with 13 points. CHS improved to 14-12, 7-7 in District 3AAA while AC fell to 1-23, 0-13.

In the nightcap, the Dragons played their first game without injured point guard Evan Winchester and used a tough defensive effort to hold off the Mavericks, 48-38. The Dragons held AC to just one field goal in the first half as they led 18-5 at intermission. Trace Wandell led Clinton with 16 points and Jackson Garner added 15 as the Dragons improved to 13-11, 11-3 in D3AAA. AC was led by Anthony White’s 10 points as they fell to 13-13, 4-9.

The Oak Ridge girls downed Campbell County, 58-45, while the Wildcat boys crushed the Cougars, 83-53.

Halls girls upended Central, 60-51, but it was the Bobcat boys taking game two, 61-57.

Powell’s girls beat Karns on Friday but the Beaver boys prevailed in the nightcap, 69-60.

ELSEWHERE:

Oliver Springs girls 44 Harriman 36…Harriman boys 68 Oliver Springs 32/

Oneida girls 70 Midway 34…Oneida boys 79 Midway 35/

Oakdale girls 39 Rockwood 31…Oakdale boys 42 Rockwood 41/

Sunbright girls 63 Coalfield 52…Sunbright boys 79 Coalfield 62/

Wartburg girls 73 Scott 47…Scott boys 81 Wartburg 55/

Kingston girls 56 Loudon 23…Kingston boys 65 Loudon 60/

MONDAY

(Girls only) Pigeon Forge at Clinton…Halls at Anderson County…Central at Karns…Scott at Coalfield.

TUESDAY

(WYSH) Morristown West at Clinton…Scott at Anderson County…Oak Ridge at Cleveland…Central at Campbell County…Halls at Gibbs…Sunbright at Harriman…Carter at Karns…Oliver Springs at Midway…Oneida at Oakdale…Union County at Powell…Rockwood at Wartburg…Sequoyah at Kingston…Jellico at Tennessee School for the Deaf.