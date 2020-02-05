Dragons split with Powell, boys lose Winchester

It was another busy night of high school basketball as the regular season heads into the home stretch.

In Clinton, the Powell Lady Panthers pulled away from the Lady Dragons in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth affair to win 73-58. Powell’s Bailey Trumm scored 37 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead Powell. Her first triple of the night set a new state record for made three-pointers in a career. Clinton hung around, but ran out of steam in the fourth, as Sarah Burton scored 28 points.

In game two, the Clinton Dragons lost Evan Winchester to an ankle injury early in the first quarter, but the rest of the team picked up the slack for their fallen leader, holding off the Panthers, 60-54. The win clinched second place in the District standings, meaning that the Dragons automatically advance to the District semifinals and the Region tournament. Despite early concerns that Winchester’s ankle might be broken, x-rays came back negative and he will be further evaluated today. Jackson Garner led Clinton with 24 points.

District 3AAA:

Halls girls 64 Anderson County 35…Halls boys 67 Anderson County 53/

Oak Ridge girls 73 Karns 8…Oak Ridge boys 66 Karns 46/

Central girls 40 Campbell County 36…Central boys 60 Campbell County 47/

Elsewwhere:

Wartburg girls 50 Oliver Springs 40…Wartburg boys 77 Oliver Springs 58/

Coalfield girls 59 Midway 54…Midway boys 76 Coalfield 60/

Harriman girls 43 Kingston 40…Kingston boys 69 Harriman 44/

Northview Academy girls 80 Union County 46…Union County boys 75 Northview Academy 60/

Oneida girls 82 Rockwood 14…Oneida boys 63 Rockwood 32/

Sunbright girls 61 Oakdale 23…Sunbright boys 61 Oakdale 48.