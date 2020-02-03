Dragons drop two in OR on light night of hoops

It was a not-so-busy weekend of high school basketball as several area school systems canceled classes and postponed games due to illness last week, but a few games were played Friday night.

Clinton may have wished for a postponement after all was said and done Friday night in Oak Ridge.

In game one, the Lady Wildcats ran their winning streak against the Lady Dragons to 66 consecutive games with a 69-32 win at home. Khamari Mitchell-Steen led all scorers with 24 points as Oak Ridge improved to 22-4, 11-1 in D3AAA. Sarah Burton scored 20 points to lead Clinton, which fell to 13-11, 6-6 with two games left on the District slate.

In the nightcap, the Wildcat boys set the tone with tremendous perimeter defense, jumped out to a big early lead, and rolled to a 77-53 win over Clinton, their 23rd straight win over their longtime rivals. The win clinched the regular-season title for the Wildcats. Jonathan Stewart led Oak Ridge (18-3, 12-0) with 25 points while Evan Winchester paced the Dragons with 15 points. Clinton’s 7-game win streak in the District ended as they fell to 11-11, 9-3.

In other action on a light Friday night, the Wartburg girls edged Oneida, 55-53, while the Oneida boys downed the Bulldogs, 73-55. The Hancock County girls handled Jellico, 55-38, but the Blue Devil boys took game two, 91-75.

Saturday, the Campbell County girls traveled to Science Hill and lost, 64-58.

Monday’s schedule has Berean Christian at Coalfield, Oliver Springs at Oakdale and Harriman at Scott.

Tuesday’s schedule features a full slate of games, including Clinton at home for Powell on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press. Tune in for live updates from Clinton High School during Trading Time Primetime, then stay tuned for all the action courtside as the Panthers invade the Donnie Dome Tuesday night night on WYSH.

Elsewhere in District 3AAA, Anderson County visits Halls, Oak Ridge plays host to Karns, and Campbell County ventures into Fountain City and a showdown with the Central Bobcats.

Other area action includes Oliver Springs at home for Wartburg, Midway at Coalfield, Kingston at Harriman, Union County at the Northview Academy, Rockwood hosting Oneida, Oakdale hitting the road for Sunbright, and Jellico at home to take on Washburn.