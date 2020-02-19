DOE announces nature walks for Spring 2020

(Submitted) On the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Reservation, more than 1,100 vascular plants, 72 fish, 34 mammals, and more than 200 bird species have been observed.

This year, the public is invited to nine nature walks designed to highlight not only the rich flora and fauna diversity of the reservation, but also to demonstrate the work being done to sustainably manage and conserve this resource. Walks will take place on several locations across the Oak Ridge Reservation beginning in late winter through mid-summer. No pets, please.

Reservations for the following events must be made in advance by noon the Thursday prior to each walk by contacting Tracy Clem at (865) 574-5151 or bodinetm@ornl.gov. More information about these walks is available by contacting Trent Jett at (865) 574-9188 or jettrt@ornl.gov.

American Woodcock and Birds of Prey Nature Walk—Freels Bend

Date: Saturday, February 29

Location: Meet at the parking lot behind (i.e., south of) the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education building at the corner of Bethel Valley and Pumphouse roads in Oak Ridge.

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Leader: Vincent Pontello (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency), Trent Jett (ORNL)

Limit: 30 (children are allowed)

Description: The American woodcock has an elaborate flight display that can only be viewed in the twilight hours as the sun rises and sets. Join us as we catch a glimpse of these amazing birds on the ORR. In addition, we will have a chance to learn about falconry and birds of prey. Local falconers will be on hand to teach us about hawks and falcons and demonstrate their remarkable hunting skills. Walking will be on gravel roads and through fields, not in overly steep terrain (distance of less than 0.5 miles). Participants need to have sturdy shoes and should dress in layers. A reliable flashlight or headlamp is suggested as some of the walk will be at dusk or after sunset. Recommended items include water, binoculars, field guide to birds, and bug spray if needed.