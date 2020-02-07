Dine & Donate this Monday

On Monday, February 10, leave the cooking to ADFAC’s Dine & Donate partners. On that day, participating restaurants will donate a portion of sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC).

Participating Dine & Donate restaurants are Burchfield’s, Hoskins, Razzleberry’s, and the Soup Kitchen, as well as the Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top.

Dine & Donate is also supported by Oak Ridge Today, Leidos, Randy McFarland—State Farm Agent, BBB-TV, and WYSH.

ADFAC is an independent nonprofit agency established in 1987, and it exists to support and serve those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient. ADFAC provides needed services through the School Supplies, Household Assistance, and Appalachian Housing Partners programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.