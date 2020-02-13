Deborah L. Bruce, age 59, of Powell

Deborah L. Bruce, age 59, of Powell, TN went home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Debbie spent the majority of her adult life helping others in their struggles, whether it was homelessness, domestic violence or government assistance. She accomplished many things in her life, including the first annual “Joy D. Baker Award.” Debbie is preceded in death by her, parents, Cecil and Ann Bruce; grandparents, Bogie and Dorothy Jackson; sister, Paula Meese.
Survived by:
Children……..Brian Bruce, Lynn Bruce, and Jacqueline Groner
3 sisters, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren
Several Nieces, Nephews and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6-8PM with funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor David Woods officiating. Debbie’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com

