‘Dead Serious…About Life’ returns to Clinton

On Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16, “Dead Serious… About Life” will be presented at Anderson County High School in Clinton. The performance on Saturday begins at 6:00 p.m. and the Sunday performance begins at 3:00 p.m.

The production will be performed by a group called Mishpachah, Inc., which is based out of Mason, Ohio. Mishpachah, Inc. is an auditioned group of high school students from Cincinnati and the surrounding area who participate in this community nonprofit organization.

Since 1989, the group has been performing the production “Dead Serious…About Life” which deals with many issues that teens face every day. The underlying subject matter is teenage suicide.

For ticket information about the performance at Anderson County High School, please visit www.mish-inc.com or call 513-459-7268.

Tickets are $6.00 in advance and $7.00 at the door.

Tickets will only be pre-sold until Thursday, February 13th at 5 pm.

(From the Mishpachah website) “Dead Serious…About Life” is a musical written to appeal to teenagers. It is upfront…it is blunt…it is life! The story begins at Spencer and Stephanie’s house. Mom and Dad have left for the weekend, so let the party begin!

Throughout the course of the evening, you will meet the characters with their different personalities, their numerous problems and their view about their lives. “Dead Serious” will expose us all to the issues of abortion, alcohol, drugs, religion, sex and suicide… issues that we don’t want to talk about it or face, Well, hang onto your seat, ’cause this musical cuts it wide open. It will make you laugh, cry, hurt, fear and feel…but most of all “Dead Serious” will make you take a second look at life.

The final message that is communicated to the audience is that suicide only creates more problems than it really solves and that there is a better way to live!