Daytona 500 postponed to Monday at 4 pm by rain

Jim Harris 59 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 has been postponed to Monday due to rain after 20 laps were completed.

The conclusion of the race is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start, live on the Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and FOX. We will have live coverage for you, beginning at 4 pm, on WYSH, WQLA and on Merle FM 96.7.

Pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has led every lap since the green flag. The initial start was also delayed 1-hour for a rain shower that hit the track during the final pace lap.

Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick currently round out the top five.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

