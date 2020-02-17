Daytona 500 postponed to Monday at 4 pm by rain

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 has been postponed to Monday due to rain after 20 laps were completed.

The conclusion of the race is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start, live on the Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and FOX. We will have live coverage for you, beginning at 4 pm, on WYSH, WQLA and on Merle FM 96.7.

Pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has led every lap since the green flag. The initial start was also delayed 1-hour for a rain shower that hit the track during the final pace lap.

Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick currently round out the top five.