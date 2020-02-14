Daytona 500 field set after Thursday Duel

(MRN) Joey Logano grabbed the lead on the final lap of the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel 150-mile qualifying race Thursday at Daytona International Speedway and held on for the win, but a wreck at the halfway point dashed Daniel Suarez’s prospects of competing in his first Daytona 500 with his new team Gaunt Brothers Racing.
In the second Duel, William Byron made a late charge to edge Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson for the victory by .117 seconds and will start fourth in Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The victory in the qualifier was Byron’s first win of any kind in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first after teaming with seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus last year. Logano won his Duel for the second straight year.
Get complete coverage at www.mrn.com.
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|
|
|1
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
|
|2
|88
|Alex Bowman
|
|
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|
|
|4
|24
|William Byron
|
|
|5
|10
|Aric Almirola
|
|
|6
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|
|
|7
|6
|Ryan Newman
|
|
|8
|42
|Kyle Larson
|
|
|9
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|
|
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|
|
|11
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|
|
|12
|41
|Cole Custer
|
|
|13
|3
|Austin Dillon
|
|
|14
|20
|Erik Jones
|
|
|15
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|
|
|16
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|
|
|17
|95
|Christopher Bell
|
|
|18
|1
|Kurt Busch
|
|
|19
|17
|Chris Buescher
|
|
|20
|77
|Ross Chastain
|
|
|21
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|
|
|22
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|
|
|23
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|
|
|24
|13
|Ty Dillon
|
|
|25
|9
|Chase Elliott
|
|
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|
|
|27
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|
|
|28
|18
|Kyle Busch
|
|
|29
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|
|
|30
|36
|David Ragan
|
|
|31
|37
|Ryan Preece
|
|
|32
|66
|Timmy Hill
|
|
|33
|16
|Justin Haley
|
|
|34
|15
|Brennan Poole
|
|
|35
|00
|Quin Houff
|
|
|36
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|
|
|37
|51
|Joey Gase
|
|
|38
|52
|BJ McLeod
|
|
|39
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|
|
|40
|27
|Reed Sorenson
|
|
|DNQ
|49
|Chad Finchum
|
|
|DNQ
|54
|JJ Yeley
|
|
|DNQ
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|
|