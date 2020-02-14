Daytona 500 field set after Thursday Duel

(MRN) Joey Logano grabbed the lead on the final lap of the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel 150-mile qualifying race Thursday at Daytona International Speedway and held on for the win, but a wreck at the halfway point dashed Daniel Suarez’s prospects of competing in his first Daytona 500 with his new team Gaunt Brothers Racing.

In the second Duel, William Byron made a late charge to edge Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson for the victory by .117 seconds and will start fourth in Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The victory in the qualifier was Byron’s first win of any kind in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first after teaming with seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus last year. Logano won his Duel for the second straight year.

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Pos. Car Driver



1 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.



2 88 Alex Bowman



3 22 Joey Logano



4 24 William Byron



5 10 Aric Almirola



6 48 Jimmie Johnson



7 6 Ryan Newman



8 42 Kyle Larson



9 2 Brad Keselowski



10 4 Kevin Harvick



11 43 Bubba Wallace



12 41 Cole Custer



13 3 Austin Dillon



14 20 Erik Jones



15 19 Martin Truex Jr.



16 21 Matt DiBenedetto



17 95 Christopher Bell



18 1 Kurt Busch



19 17 Chris Buescher



20 77 Ross Chastain



21 11 Denny Hamlin



22 8 Tyler Reddick



23 38 John Hunter Nemechek



24 13 Ty Dillon



25 9 Chase Elliott



26 34 Michael McDowell



27 12 Ryan Blaney



28 18 Kyle Busch



29 14 Clint Bowyer



30 36 David Ragan



31 37 Ryan Preece



32 66 Timmy Hill



33 16 Justin Haley



34 15 Brennan Poole



35 00 Quin Houff



36 32 Corey LaJoie



37 51 Joey Gase



38 52 BJ McLeod



39 62 Brendan Gaughan



40 27 Reed Sorenson



DNQ 49 Chad Finchum



DNQ 54 JJ Yeley



DNQ 96 Daniel Suarez



