Daytona 500 field set after Thursday Duel

Jim Harris 7 mins ago

(MRN) Joey Logano grabbed the lead on the final lap of the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel 150-mile qualifying race Thursday at Daytona International Speedway and held on for the win, but a wreck at the halfway point dashed Daniel Suarez’s prospects of competing in his first Daytona 500 with his new team Gaunt Brothers Racing.

In the second Duel, William Byron made a late charge to edge Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson for the victory by .117 seconds and will start fourth in Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The victory in the qualifier was Byron’s first win of any kind in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first after teaming with seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus last year. Logano won his Duel for the second straight year.

Get complete coverage at www.mrn.com.

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Pos. Car Driver

1 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2 88 Alex Bowman

3 22 Joey Logano

4 24 William Byron

5 10 Aric Almirola

6 48 Jimmie Johnson

7 6 Ryan Newman

8 42 Kyle Larson

9 2 Brad Keselowski

10 4 Kevin Harvick

11 43 Bubba Wallace

12 41 Cole Custer

13 3 Austin Dillon

14 20 Erik Jones

15 19 Martin Truex Jr.

16 21 Matt DiBenedetto

17 95 Christopher Bell

18 1 Kurt Busch

19 17 Chris Buescher

20 77 Ross Chastain

21 11 Denny Hamlin

22 8 Tyler Reddick

23 38 John Hunter Nemechek

24 13 Ty Dillon

25 9 Chase Elliott

26 34 Michael McDowell

27 12 Ryan Blaney

28 18 Kyle Busch

29 14 Clint Bowyer

30 36 David Ragan

31 37 Ryan Preece

32 66 Timmy Hill

33 16 Justin Haley

34 15 Brennan Poole

35 00 Quin Houff

36 32 Corey LaJoie

37 51 Joey Gase

38 52 BJ McLeod

39 62 Brendan Gaughan

40 27 Reed Sorenson

DNQ 49 Chad Finchum

DNQ 54 JJ Yeley

DNQ 96 Daniel Suarez

