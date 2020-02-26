Danny John McKinnie, Sr., age 80, of Harriman

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Danny John McKinnie, Sr., age 80, of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence.  He was born June 6, 1939 in Dearborn, MI and later moved to Roane County.  Danny served in the United States Army and enjoyed traveling across the country as an over-the-road truck driver for many years.  Preceded in death by his parents; William and Arlisle McKinnie.

No services are scheduled at this time.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Myla Aquino King, age 49 of Clinton

Myla Aquino King, age 49 of Clinton, passed away on the morning of Saturday, February …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.