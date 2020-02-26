Danny John McKinnie, Sr., age 80, of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 6, 1939 in Dearborn, MI and later moved to Roane County. Danny served in the United States Army and enjoyed traveling across the country as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Preceded in death by his parents; William and Arlisle McKinnie.

No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.