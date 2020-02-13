D3AAA tournament schedule announced

The District 3AAA basketball tournament starts next week at Oak Ridge High School.

Monday, February 17th, the girls’ tournament begins with first round action at 6 pm with sixth-seeded Halls facing seventh-seed Karns, with the winner to play #3 Campbell County on Wednesday. The second game on Monday night will match up fifth-seeded Clinton and eighth-seeded Anderson County. The Fox & Farley Full Court Press will have live coverage of the game from oak Ridge Monday night starting at around 7:25. The winner of the AC/CHS game will get a shot at fourth-seeded Central on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Oak Ridge will face whoever survives the AC/Clinton/Central side of the bracket in one Saturday semifinal while Powell awaits the survivor of Halls/Karns/CCHS.

The boys’ tournament begins Tuesday night at 6 pm with #6 Anderson County facing #7 Halls, with the winner to take on Central on Thursday. Whoever makes it through to the Saturday semifinal will find the second-seeded Clinton Dragons lying in wait. Third-seeded Powell will face #6 seed, Campbell County in Monday’s second game, and the winner will face Karns in Thursday’s second round. The winner of the second round game gets top-seeded oak Ridge Saturday night.

Several Clinton Dragon boys’ players were named to the All-District team, including Co-MVP Evan Winchester. All-District honors went to Jackson Garner, Chase Lockard and Trace Wandell, while Trevor Bryant and Demarcus McKamey received Honorable Mentions.

We are working to get the rest of the All-D3AAA teams for the boys and girls and will pass them aloing once we have them.

On a related note, in Tuesday’s 64-60 overtime loss to Morristown West, Clinton’s Naiyah Sanders broke the Lady Dragons record for three-pointers in a game, drilling seven.

Wednesday night saw one doubleheader of local interest, as the Greenback girls beat Jellico, 67-39, and the Jellico boys whipped Greenback in game two by the score of 99-52.

Thursday night’s schedule sends Clinton to Hardin Valley to close out the regular season. WYSH had planned to broadcast the game live on the station Facebook page, but due to a family emergency, we will not be able to do that. Live coverage resumes Monday night at 7:25 with Clinton’s girls versus Anderson County in the first round of the D3AAA tournament.

Elsewhere, Anderson County hosts Oliver Springs on Senior Night, Oak Ridge heads south to face East Hamilton, Harriman travels to Coalfield, Kingston hits the road for Austin-East, and Halls plays at Heritage.