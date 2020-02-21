D3AAA semis set, Mavs eliminated

High school basketball District tournaments are in full swing this week.

Thursday in Oak Ridge, the Central Bobcats broke open a close game late to knock off the Anderson County Mavericks, 56-43, to survive and advance out of the second round of the District 3AAA tournament. Central advanced to Saturday’s first boys’ semifinal against the second-seeded Clinton Dragons. Anderson County saw its season come to an end with a record of 16-14.

In the first game Thursday at Oak Ridge, Karns outlasted Powell, 62-61, in double-overtime, sending the Beavers into next week’s Region tournament and setting up a showdown with the top-seeded and homestanding Oak Ridge Wildcats.

Saturday’s schedule at the D3AAA tournament looks like this:

3:00…Girls’ semifinal #1…#6 Halls vs. #2 Powell.

4:30…Girls’ semifinal #2…#5 Clinton vs. #1 Oak Ridge (WYSH & WQLA).

6:00…Boys’ semifinal #1…#3 Central vs. #2 Clinton (WYSH & WQLA).

7:30…Boys’ semifinal #2…#4 Karns vs. #1 Oak Ridge.

Third-place games will be played Monday night, with the championship games set for Tuesday.

The District 3A boy’s tournament continued Thursday with no major surprises. Harriman ended Midway’s season with a 73-56 win, while Oneida hammered Coalfield 78-34, Sunbright got by Oakdale 60-51 and Wartburg edged Rockwood 71-68.

The D3A girls’ semifinals are tonight, with Sunbright facing Oneida and Midway battling Wartburg.

Friday night also has Jellico’s boys taking on Hancock County in a District 2A semifinal and Austin-East plays at Kingston Friday in a play-in game for the District 4AA tournament.