Crosstown Showdown Round 2 tonight on WYSH

Tune in tonight during “Trading Time Primetime” for live updates from Anderson County High School and then stick around following the show for full play-by-play coverage of Round Two of the Roundball edition of the Crosstown Showdown on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons head across the bridge to battle the Anderson County Mavericks.

In game one, the Clinton girls look for the season sweep of the Lady Mavs after winning their first meeting at Clinton, 74-25. Sarah Burton and Naiyah Sanders led a balanced attack that night with 23 and 20 points, respectively. Clinton comes in at 13-12, 6-7 in District 3AAA. Anderson County’s girls come in with a record of 1-22 on the season, and are 0-12 in D3AAA.

The boys’ game also features a Dragon team in search of a season sweep of their rivals, as Clinton took round one, 69-43. Clinton will be without point guard and team leader Evan Winchester, who suffered an ankle sprain against Powell on Tuesday night that will keep him off the floor for the final week of the regular season. The senior-heavy Dragons, though, played extremely well after he departed early in the first quarter against the Panthers and held on for second-place-clinching win at home. Chase Lockard led Clinton the first time around with 23 points, while Carter Jett paced the Mavericks with 17. The Dragons enter the Friday fray with a 12-11 overall record, but are 10-3 in D3AAA. Anderson County comes in at 13-12, 4-8.

Elsewhere in D3AAA, Oak Ridge is visiting Campbell County and Halls is home for Powell.

Across the area, Oliver Springs will be at home for Harriman, while Midway travels to Oneida, Union County visits Gibbs, Rockwood entertains Oakdale, Wartburg stays at home for Scott, Kingston plays host to Loudon and Coalfield hits the road for Sunbright.