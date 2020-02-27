CPD part of massive ‘pill mill’ investigation

The Clinton Police Department says that one of its officers was among local law enforcement personnel who participated in a large drug investigation that not only shut down so-called “pill mills” in East Tennessee, but disrupted a regional drug trafficking operation.

Clinton Police and several other area agencies, including the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Harriman Police Department participated in the investigation into the distribution of over 11 million tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine that generated over $21 million of clinic revenue, with a corresponding street value of $360 million.

The conspiracy involved four separate clinics in Tennessee, which, the evidence showed, were essentially pill mills.

A federal jury returned a guilty verdict against four defendants for their roles in running the “pill mills” after five days of deliberation.

Those convicted are 55-year-old Sylvia Hofstetter of Miami, Florida, 44-year-old and Courtney Newman,, 47-year-old Cynthia Clemons, and 46-year-old Holli Womack, a.k.a. “Holli Carmichael,” all of Knoxville,.

Hofstetter was conviicted of participating in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy, a drug conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining drug-involved premises.

Guilty verdicts were returned against Newman, Clemons, and Womack for maintaining drug-involved premises.

The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring testimony from 55 witnesses that included former patients, employees, medical providers, and expert medical witnesses.

Hofstetter faces a term of up to 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. The remaining defendants face up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $500,000. Sentencing hearings are tentatively set for later this year.

The US Attorney’s Office says that “before opening these pill mills in Tennessee, testimony established that Hofstetter worked at a Florida-based pill mill in Hollywood, Florida, which was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in December 2010.” Testimony during the trial, according to prosecutors, revealed that law enforcement’s crackdown on hundreds of pill mills in South Florida during that time-period precipitated the move to East Tennessee, where a large percentage of those clinics’ opioid-addicted customers lived.

This superseding indictment resulted from an investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Organized Crime and Gang Section, U.S. Department of Justice, and the FBI High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), comprised of investigators assigned to the task force by the Clinton Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harriman Police Department. Other agencies provided invaluable assistance, including the FBI’s Miami Field Office, the Hollywood, Florida, Police Department, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Knoxville Diversion Group.

Due to the nature and scope of this case, and the fact that task force members often work undercover, individual officers’ names will not be released.

United States Attorney Overbey said, “This office appreciates the extremely hard work by the jury to reach this verdict. The verdict should demonstrate the dire consequences to individuals who participate in greedy schemes to make money and cause so many to suffer from the opioid crisis. To the men and women on the investigative and prosecution teams, we salute the sacrifices you made and the skills you demonstrated to achieve justice in this long and complex trial.”

“The devastation inflicted on families due to the illicit drug trade is immeasurable. The reprehensible actions of those responsible will not be tolerated. As evidenced by these convictions, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will never stop working to put those people who run pill mills behind bars,” said the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge, Joe Carrico.

Eastern District of Tennessee Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Stone, along with Deputy Chief Kelly Pearson and Trial Attorney Damare Theriot of the Organized Crime and Gang Section, with the U.S. Department of Justice, represented the United States.

This case was part of the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and the HIDTA programs. OCDETF is the primary weapon of the United States against the highest level drug trafficking organizations operating within the United States, importing drugs into the United States, or laundering the proceeds of drug trafficking. The HIDTA program enhances and coordinates drug control efforts among local, State, and Federal law enforcement agencies. The program provides agencies with coordination, equipment, technology, and additional resources to combat drug trafficking and its harmful consequences in critical regions of the United States.