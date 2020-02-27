CPD offers churches, businesses safety training

Earlier this week, we told you that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is offering important safety and security workshops for local churches.

The Clinton Police Department said this week that they, too, can offer similar training to not only local churches, but also to area businesses. In a Facebook announcement, the CPD says that Sergeant Brandon Floyd recently conducted an active shooter training at Faith Promise Church’s Clinton campus, and calls this type of training “essential” for the community. Floyd also says that training like this helps citizens have a better idea of how to react in cases of public violence.

The training is primarily focused on churches, but can be adapted to business settings.

For more information, call Sgt. Floyd at 865-457-3112, the CPD’s non-emergency number.

