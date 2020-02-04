CPD encourages support for member of neighboring agency

Jim Harris

Clinton Police Officers are inviting all other area law enforcement officers, as well as citizens, to take part in a benefit for Sergeant Mike Seratt of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Sgt Seratt is battling colon cancer and the #fightlikemike committee is raising funds to help the family deal with the expenses of his illness.
“Deputy Fire Chief Mike Caylor and members of the Maryville Fire Dept invite you to the “Fight Like Mike Chili Cook Off” on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, from 11am trill 2pm at First Baptist Church, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville.”

Your $6 donation will buy a home-cooked bowl of chili, dessert and a drink! Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Blount County Sheriffs Office or at the door on the day of the event. To buy pre-sale tickets, or if you cannot attend and would like to donate, contact Sarah Boring or Donna Sloan at 865-273-5001.

