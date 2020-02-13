CPD earns TLEA accreditation for 2nd time

(CPD press release) The Clinton Police Department was awarded it’s 2nd Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Status earlier this month. Chief Vaughn Becker and Lieutenant Danielle Alexander (CPD’s Accreditation Officer) accepted the award during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) meeting held in Franklin, TN on February 5, 2020.

“Although the accreditation process is tough, it helps our department continue to operate at a professional level and ensures that we adhere to current best practices in law enforcement. I’m very proud of the men and women at CPD who work hard to maintain the high standards demanded by the TLEA accreditation program,” stated Vaughn Becker, Clinton Chief of Police.

To achieve accreditation with TLEA, an agency voluntarily submits to a three year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness utilizing 160 law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment. The standards evaluate an agency’s policies which address a variety of areas including organizational, operational and budget management practices. The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout the State of Tennessee. The TLEA program is a valuable and cost effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.

The Clinton Police Department successfully accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measured the professionalism, organizational, and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures. “The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Clinton Police Department, its staff and community leaders,” stated TACP President Richard Hall.

The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations. This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive polices that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities.

The TLEA Accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures that conceptually sound and operationally effective. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work from the agency head, agency personnel and community leaders to meet the standards prescribed by the program.

