Commission votes to buy church building for seniors, adopts 2nd Amendment resolution

Anderson County’s senior citizens finally have a larger space to call home.

In a 9-6 vote Tuesday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to approve purchasing the property at 96 Mariner Point Drive to serve as the new home of the Anderson County Office on Aging and the Senior Center.

Voting to approve the purchase were Commissioners Fritts, Wandell, Jameson, Vowell, Isbel, McKamey, White, Mead and Smallridge.

Voting against buying the property were Commissioners Meredith, Waddell, Anderson, Denenberg, Creasey, and Yager.

Later in the meeting, the funding recommendations were also approved. That plan calls for using $115,000 from the capital outlay fund and $110,000 from the unassigned fund balance—or general fund—as well as $25,000 in monies raised by Anderson County’s seniors to purchase a building. That adds up to $250,000. To pay for the rest of the purchase, the Commission voted to issue a 20-year, $250,000 capital outlay note. That loan will be repaid using the $18,000 a year that the Office on Aging currently pays to lease its space on Edgewood Avenue and savings from the end of an environmental services contract.

This morning, Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips described her reaction to the vote as a mix of happiness and excitement, expressing her gratitude to the nine commissioners who voted to buy the building and even the six who did not, saying “I know it was a hard vote for some of them.” Phillips said that the seniors expect to move in to the new building closer to the end of April, as the closing date for the sale is March 24th, the county will draw up a memorandum of understanding as to who will be responsible for the various aspects of the building. Seniors will use that time to expand the kitchen and make repairs to things identified during several walk-throughs and inspections by building inspectors and members of the ADA Committee.

The Commission adopted a resolution in support of the Second Amendment which declares Anderson County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.” The resolution states that it is the desire of the Commission to “declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and to protect the inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms.”

The Commission also approved changes to its tax Increment Financing—or TIF—guidelines, voting to lower the minimum investment for new businesses to qualify for that tax relief from $3 million to $500,000 in Rocky Top, Norris and Oliver Springs. A TIF effectively freezes the tax rate on a property at its current level for a pre-determined length of time in order to recruit new businesses. Some commissioners asked that the measure be expanded to include unincorporated areas of the county as well. Those changes will be considered in the coming months.