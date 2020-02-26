Claxton fire injures none

A fire early Sunday morning caused significant damage to a house on Blockhouse Valley Road, but injured no one.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McGhee reported that he was dispatched to the 1300 block of Blockhouse Valley at around 5:30 am Sunday. When he arrived, McGhee said that the house was fully engulfed by flames.

The property owner arrived on scene and told McGhee that her daughter lived in the home, but was not there at the time of the fire. The daughter later told the deputy that she had left the house at aruond 8 pm Saturday and stated that she did not use any electric heaters, or leave anything else plugged, as far as she could remember.

Claxton Volunteer firefighters told McGhee that the fire did not appear to be suspicious, but the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division will look into it to try and determine the exact cause.

Again, there were no injuries in Sunday’s fire.