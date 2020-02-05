Claxton Community meeting Thursday

There will be a Claxton Community meeting to continue discussing the looming closure of the Bull Run Fossil Plant this Thursday, February 6th, from 6 to7:30pm at Claxton Elementary School.

This meeting will mark the fifth time such an event has been held in Claxton since the announcement early last year that operations at Bull Run will cease by the end of 2023. The meeting is organized by Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment—or SOCM.

Organizers do ask that you RSVP before the meeting by following this link.

Attendees will hear updates from the Bull Run Community Action Group and from County Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, who will urge everyone to attend the Public Hearing on TVA’s request to divert a creek on the property to construct a landfill for coal ash residue that is set for February 18th. Attendees with health concerns are also being invited to give sworn depositions needed to make a Bull Run community health study possible. Organizers say that anyone with any type of concerns over coal ash storage, or any other concerns about what will happen to the site when TVA closes Bull Run is encouraged to attend and make their voices heard.

According to an announcement, the goal of these meetings is to continue to build community power to make sure the closing of Bull Run happens “in a way that puts the community first.”

For more information, check out the meeting’s Facebook page.

