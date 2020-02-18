City provides update on Lewallen Bridge replacement project

The city of Clinton’s TDOT project liaison Lynn Murphy this week gave another update on the status of the project to replace the iconic Lewallen Bridge spanning the Clinch River.

This month marks the halfway point of the three-year project scheduled for completion on August 31st, 2021.

Structures:

Eight bridge structures are being built, consisting of six piers and two abutments, numbered from north to south.

Abutment # 1 – Due to the previously reported problems with a slide, additional engineering/design work is required before construction on this abutment may begin. Work should commence within the next 30 days.

Pier # 1 – Complete.

Pier # 2 – Complete.

Pier # 3 – Complete.

Pier # 4 – Complete.

Pier # 5 – Complete.

Pier # 6 – Complete.

Abutment # 2 – Complete.

Twelve steel girder beams have been delivered, and their installation is currently underway. The first beams being installed are on the south end of the project, between piers 5 and 6.

Each span (the space between two piers) will have nine girder beams sitting on the piers, according to Murphy. Installing the girder beams is a very technical and labor intensive operation, and will take several months to complete (the first individual girder beam installed weighed 52,000 pounds).

Once all the girder beams are in place, crews will begin installing bridge decking and reinforcement steel across the girder beams, in preparation for concrete pours.



