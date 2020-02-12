CHS Senior Night spoiled by Trojans

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

The final week of high school basketball’s regular season continued on Tuesday night.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons hosted Morristown West on Senior Night, but the Trojans spoiled the party, winning both closely-contested games.

In the opener, the Lady Dragons were playing without one of their seniors, Alayjah Whitt, who was suspended for two games following an altercation in Monday’s win over Pigeon Forge, but despite the defensive stopper’s absence, Clinton played one of its best defensive games of the season. In a back-and-forth battle that featured runs by both teams throughout the game, the Trojans ultimately outlasted Clinton, 64-60, in overtime. Clinton was led by Naiyah Sanders’ game-high 21 points, all of which came on seven three-pointers, and Sarah Burton’s 16, but the Lady Dragons fell to 15-13.

In game two, the Dragons honored six seniors, but played without one of those seniors—Evan Winchester—as he continues his recovery from a severe ankle sprain suffered last week. Despite another gritty defensive effort from a team clad in orange and black, the Trojans managed to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a 52-45 victory. Jackson Garner led Clinton with 21 points, but the Dragons slipped to 13-12 with the hard-luck loss.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland girls downed Oak Ridge, 54-40, and the Blue Raider boys knocked off the Wildcats, 65-51.

Campbell County’s girls knocked off Central, 65-46, but the Bobcat boys upended the Cougars, 69-58.

The Midway girls edged Oliver Springs, 28-26, in a defensive struggle, and the Green Wave washed out the Bobcats, 62-43.

The Jellico girls clobbered the Tennessee School for the Deaf, 41-12, while the Blue Devil boys got past TSD, 73-63.

OTHER GAMES OF NOTE:

Harriman girls 49 Sunbright 40…Harrriman boys 73 Sunbright 52/

Carter girls 75 Karns 56…Carter boys 61 Karns 48/

Oneida girls 75 Oakdale 41…Oneida boys 74 Oakdale 46/

Wartburg girls 58 Rockwood 20…Wartburg boys 80 Rockwood 59/

Kingston girls 56 Sequoyah 41…Kingston boys 64 Sequoyah 51.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Operations OKs Second Amendment resolution, Senior Center purchase agreement

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee voted 5-3 to recommend to the full …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.