CHS Senior Night spoiled by Trojans

The final week of high school basketball’s regular season continued on Tuesday night.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons hosted Morristown West on Senior Night, but the Trojans spoiled the party, winning both closely-contested games.

In the opener, the Lady Dragons were playing without one of their seniors, Alayjah Whitt, who was suspended for two games following an altercation in Monday’s win over Pigeon Forge, but despite the defensive stopper’s absence, Clinton played one of its best defensive games of the season. In a back-and-forth battle that featured runs by both teams throughout the game, the Trojans ultimately outlasted Clinton, 64-60, in overtime. Clinton was led by Naiyah Sanders’ game-high 21 points, all of which came on seven three-pointers, and Sarah Burton’s 16, but the Lady Dragons fell to 15-13.

In game two, the Dragons honored six seniors, but played without one of those seniors—Evan Winchester—as he continues his recovery from a severe ankle sprain suffered last week. Despite another gritty defensive effort from a team clad in orange and black, the Trojans managed to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a 52-45 victory. Jackson Garner led Clinton with 21 points, but the Dragons slipped to 13-12 with the hard-luck loss.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland girls downed Oak Ridge, 54-40, and the Blue Raider boys knocked off the Wildcats, 65-51.

Campbell County’s girls knocked off Central, 65-46, but the Bobcat boys upended the Cougars, 69-58.

The Midway girls edged Oliver Springs, 28-26, in a defensive struggle, and the Green Wave washed out the Bobcats, 62-43.

The Jellico girls clobbered the Tennessee School for the Deaf, 41-12, while the Blue Devil boys got past TSD, 73-63.

OTHER GAMES OF NOTE:

Harriman girls 49 Sunbright 40…Harrriman boys 73 Sunbright 52/

Carter girls 75 Karns 56…Carter boys 61 Karns 48/

Oneida girls 75 Oakdale 41…Oneida boys 74 Oakdale 46/

Wartburg girls 58 Rockwood 20…Wartburg boys 80 Rockwood 59/

Kingston girls 56 Sequoyah 41…Kingston boys 64 Sequoyah 51.