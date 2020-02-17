CFD knocks off CPD; Law enforcement tourney announced

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

Clinton police officers and firefighters squared off Saturday for their 3rd annual charity basketball game.

The Clinton Fire Department came out on top this year, 64-53, but more importantly, the event raised approximately $500 to support the Clinton City Schools’ Blaze Athletic Program.

On a related note, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has announced that there will be a “Battle of the Badge” basketball tournament on Saturday, February 29th , at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

Game one will feature the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office battling the Oak Ridge Police Department at 12 noon, followed by the Clinton Police Department against the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 1:30.

The third-place game will be played at around 3 pm, with the championship set for 4:30 pm.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the 5th Grade LEAD Summer Leadership Camp. LEAD stands for Law Enforcement Against Drugs.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday at 4 pm by rain

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 has been postponed to Monday due to rain …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.