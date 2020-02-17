CFD knocks off CPD; Law enforcement tourney announced

Clinton police officers and firefighters squared off Saturday for their 3rd annual charity basketball game.

The Clinton Fire Department came out on top this year, 64-53, but more importantly, the event raised approximately $500 to support the Clinton City Schools’ Blaze Athletic Program.

On a related note, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has announced that there will be a “Battle of the Badge” basketball tournament on Saturday, February 29th , at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

Game one will feature the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office battling the Oak Ridge Police Department at 12 noon, followed by the Clinton Police Department against the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 1:30.

The third-place game will be played at around 3 pm, with the championship set for 4:30 pm.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the 5th Grade LEAD Summer Leadership Camp. LEAD stands for Law Enforcement Against Drugs.