CCSO raid results in arrest

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that early Thursday morning, investigators and SWAT Team members executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Bently Lane in LaFollette.

According to the CCSO, investigators had made purchases of Schedule II narcotics at the home, which led to the warrant. Investigators seized unspecified quantities of numerous drugs, including Schedule II methamphetamine, Schedule III Suboxone, Schedule IV Xanax and Schedule VI marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said that one man, Aaron Crowley, was arrested at the scene and charged with several drug-related offenses.

