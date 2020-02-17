CCSO deputies serve narcotics search warrant

Friday morning, investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a hone on Glade Springs Road, the residence of 30-year-old Kristy Olivia Stehler.

Investigators say that they had made several purchases of Schedule II and VI narcotics from the home prior to Friday’s raid, which was carried out at around 9 am.

The SWAT team assisted in Friday’s operation, during which investigators seized methamphetamine and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Stehler was arrested on outstanding warrants from numerous counties, according to the CCSO, which says she is also facing charges related to the possession and sale of drugs as well as two counts of child endangerment and neglect. The Sheriff’s Office says that a DCS referral was initiated due to the fact that a child was at the house, not only at the time of Friday’s raid, but also during the purchase of drugs from the house by undercover investigators.