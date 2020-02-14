Carolyn B. Cox age 73 of Lake City, TN passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Granny’s Place with her family by his side. Carolyn was born November 30, 1946 to the late Leon (Buster) Braden and Magdlene Harness Braden Carolyn was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church in Fratersville, TN, where she was a lifelong member. Carolyn enjoys spending time with her family at family gatherings, she loved shopping, cooking, she taught Sunday school for many years, she was also a church clerk and taught Bible School.

In addition to her parents he is preceded in death by; father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Louise Cox; brothers, Ronnie Braden and infant brother, Donnie Cox; and sister-in-law, Laura and Bill Cobb.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Roy Edward Cox Jr, daughter; Lea Ann Cox; brother, Benny Braden and wife Loretta; sisters-in-laws, Linda Cox and Connie Braden; caretakers, Betty Vermillion, Sharon Sharp and Diva Janeway; many, Nieces, Nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Carolyn’s family will receive her friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN, with Rev. Terry Sweat officiating. Carolyn’s graveside will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Foust Cemetery in Lake City, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Carolyn B. Cox. Condolences may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com