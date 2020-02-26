Carl Edward Shoopman, age 87 of Clinton

Jim Harris 27 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Carl Edward Shoopman, age 87 of Clinton passed away on the evening of Monday, February 24, 2020.  Carl served in the Army and was a Korean War era Veteran and former member of the Tennessee National Guard.  Carl was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church.  He was retired from Anderson County Schools and worked for Norris Creamery and Pet Dairy.  He was preceded in death by parents, Alonzo and Mary Brown Shoopman; sisters, Virginia Hill and Lorene Davis; nephew, Barry Elkins.
He is survived by:
Son, Allen Shoopman & wife Karen; grandchildren, Jeff & Laura Shoopman; sister, Gladys & husband Ray Elkins; devoted nieces, Betty McMahon, Leisa Burton, Joni Gannon; devoted nephews, Gary Hill, Rob Hill, and Marvin Hill; devoted special friends, Mary and Mack Murphy and Martha Lambert and Keith Lambert
A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ben Atchley VA Center for their dedication and excellent work in caring for Carl during his stay there.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside will be 10:00 am Friday at Sunset Cemetery with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Myla Aquino King, age 49 of Clinton

Myla Aquino King, age 49 of Clinton, passed away on the morning of Saturday, February …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.