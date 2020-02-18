Oak Ridge High School's Wildcat Arena is the site of the District 3AAA basketball tournament through Tuesday, February 25th.

Burton sets single-game scoring record, Lady Dragons roll to open postseason

Jim Harris

It is high school basketball tournament time and the District 3AAA girls’ tourney got underway in Oak Ridge on Monday.

Clinton steamrolled the Anderson County Lady Mavs out of the postseason, 80-22, as Sarah Burton set the Lady Dragons record for points in a game with 42. For good measure, the super sophomore added 10 rebounds and 11 steals for the triple-double. Naiyah Sanders added 14 points and Jasmine Moore 13 for Clinton, which improved to 16-14 on the season and advanced to the second round, where they will face Central Wednesday night at 6:00, a game you will be able to hear on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press. Anderson County’s season came to an end with a record of 1-26. AC was led Monday by Kylee Alvis, who scored eight points.

In the first game in Oak Ridge on Monday, Halls jumped out to an early lead, weathered a Karns rally that drew the Lady Beavers to within six points, and pulled away for a 90-61 win that sets up a Wednesday night second-round game with Campbell County.

Tuesday, the boys’ D3AAA tournament gets started with 7th-seeded Halls taking on 6th-seeded Anderson County at 6 pm with Powell and Campbell County to follow. The D3AAA tournament is being played at Oak Ridge High School’s Wildcat Arena.

The District 3A girls’ tournament started Monday with Oakdale eliminating Rockwood, 39-17.

The D2A tourney saw Hancock County’s girls jettison Jellico, 45-38.

In regular season action on Monday, the Kingston girls knocked off Sequoyah, 69-65, and the Yellow Jacket boys finished off the sweep with 57-40 win on the road.

Tonight, the D3A boys tournament gets underway with a play-in game sending Oliver Springs to Coalfield.

In regular season play, Union County visits Claiborne while Kingston hits the road for Alcoa.

