Budget Committee approves senior center financing

Meeting Thursday afternoon, the Anderson County Budget Committee approved a financing proposal from County Mayor Terry Frank to pay for the proposed purchase of a building being eyed as the new home of the county senior center.

The proposal includes using money from the capital outlay ($115,000) and general funds ($110,000) as well as money currently being used to pay the lease on the current senior center building on Edgewood Drive in Clinton, and a $250,000 capital outlay note. The seniors themselves have also raised a significant amount of money earmarked for the purchase of a new building, $25,000 of which will also be mixed in to the pot.

The vote was 4-3 to send the proposal to the full County Commission with a recommendation for approval. The next step in the process will occur during Monday’s meeting of the County’s Operations Committee, which will be asked to consider recommending entering into a purchase agreement with Faith Promise Church for the property. The Operations Committee will then make its recommendation to the full Commission, which will also be discussed when the county’s legislative body meets on Tuesday, February 18th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse. The February meeting will be held on the 18th because the Courthouse will be closed for President’s Day on February 17th.

That Commission meeting will take place after commissioners hold a public hearing to discuss a request from TVA to build a 60-acre landfill on the Bull Run Fossil Plant site in Claxton. That request is still being reviewed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). That public hearing, which you can read more about on our website, will begin at 4 pm on the 18th in room 312 of the Courthouse as well.

A community meeting in Claxton was scheduled for Thursday night to discuss issues surrounding Bull Run’s impending 2023 closure and what will happen after the plant is shut down, but had to be canceled as the meeting site, Claxton Elementary School, was closed due to flooding concerns.

A TVA Bull Run Community Action Group meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Thursday, February 13, in the Multipurpose Room in the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex on Woodbury Lane.