Board of Trustees meeting rescheduled

The February 25th meeting of the Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees has been rescheduled.

The Board of Trustees now will meet at 2 pm Thursday, March 5, in Room 118A at the Courthouse in Clinton.

