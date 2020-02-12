Board of Trustees meeting rescheduled

The February 25th meeting of the Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees has been rescheduled.
The Board of Trustees now will meet at 2 pm Thursday, March 5, in Room 118A at the Courthouse in Clinton.
The February 25th meeting of the Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees has been rescheduled.
The Board of Trustees now will meet at 2 pm Thursday, March 5, in Room 118A at the Courthouse in Clinton.
(Grow Oak Ridge press release) The Winter Farmers’ Market will offer a free workshop on …