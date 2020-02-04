Blasting closes CCHS early on Monday

Students at Campbell County High School were dismissed at 12:30 pm Monday due to what school officials described as a “precautionary measure to protect students from any potentially harmful situation caused by the scheduled blasting by Potter’s Southeast,” at its quarry near the school. The city of LaFollette also closed down roads near the blasting site as a precaution.

The quarry site sits about 1000 feet from the school property, and neighbors and some county leaders are trying to find a way to either halt, or restrict the planned quarry.

Campbell County officials have been told by the state’s regulatory agencies that the company is operating according to state code and safety guidelines, but county officials also say that they have little knowledge of the company’s plans for the site.

Potter Southeast, LLC placed signs in the area about the blast, which occurred around 1:30 pm Monday.

County Mayor E.L. Morton says he has received multiple complaints about the quarry blasting and plans to address them during a public workshop set for Monday evening.

Last week, the County Commission voted unanimously in favor of a resolution prohibiting any blasting activity on the Potter property within 2000 feet of the high school’s property. The resolution would also require the company to submit plans to the county demonstrating that the distance requirement has been met before any blasting takes place.

Class at Campbell County High School resumed as normal on Tuesday.

