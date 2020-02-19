BBB: Harriman city manager suspended

According to our partners at BBB-TV, there was some drama at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Harriman City Council.

The TV station reports that Mayor Wayne Best requested a last-minute addition to the agenda, and after the Council waived its usual 12-day notice requirement for an agenda item, voted unanimously to endorse the mayor’s decision to suspend City Manager Kevin Helms on eight days of unpaid administrative leave.

In a statement to Council members before the vote, Best said that the suspension is meant as a wake-up call of sorts that Helms need to take his job more seriously. Best cited delays in getting grant applications completed in a timely fashion, being late to work too many times and not responding faster to complaints from citizens as well as other city officials. Best also said that he had spoken with Helms previously about the need to get more done.

The measure passed unanimously, and the suspension will be in effect from Wednesday, February 19th (today) through Thursday, February 27th.

