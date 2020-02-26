‘Battle of the Badge’ basketball tournament moves to Clinton Middle

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a “Battle of the Badge” basketball tournament on Saturday, February 29th.

Originally scheduled to be played at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School, the venue has changed due to the Clinton Dragons basketball team hosting a first-round region tournament game Saturday night. Instead, the games will now be played in the Hollingsworth Gymnasium at Clinton Middle School.

The schedule will remain the same, with game one between the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Ridge Police Department at 12 noon, followed by the Clinton Police Department against the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 1:30.

The third-place game will be played at around 3 pm, with the championship set for 4:30 pm.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the 5th Grade LEAD Summer Leadership Camp. LEAD stands for Law Enforcement Against Drugs.