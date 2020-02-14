ASAP announces Narcan training

The opioid overdose death rate in Anderson County decreased 47% between 2017 and 2018, according to information provided by ASAP of Anderson.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is a proven tool in the battle against drug misuse and opioid overdose deaths. Naloxone can reverse a potentially fatal situation by allowing a person to temporarily breathe again for a period of 30-90 minutes following an opioid overdose.

ASAP of Anderson is responsible for Naloxone training, branded as Opioid Overdose Training, for not only Anderson County, but also Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union counties. The training is conducted by a Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist (ROPS) and any individual or organization can request a FREE training.

Requesting an Opioid Overdose training is simple:

Visit www.asapofanderson.org/naloxone Complete a brief online registration form A trained ROPS will respond to get a training scheduled for an organization or individual

According to ASAP, it is important to note almost 90% of individuals who die of an overdose experience a nonfatal overdose in the prior 12 months; and with that in mind specifically encourage members of the public who know someone who recently survived an overdose to schedule an Opioid Overdose Training.

ASAP regularly partners with individuals, police departments, fire departments, places of worship, businesses and other entities to deliver this education and Narcan kits to help save lives.

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.