ASAP announces ‘Ally of the Year’ contestants, one of WYSH’s own in the running

It’s that time of the year again, time to vote and determine who is ASAP of Anderson’s “Ally of the Year.”

As one of ASAP ’s largest fundraisers, Ally of the Year is a fun, competitive race where members of the community who have been nominated by their peers compete to be named the Anderson County Ally of the Year, according to a press release. These community members “who live, work, or otherwise have a vested interest in what happens in Anderson County” compete for the title and raise awareness about ASAP of Anderson’s efforts to prevent and reduce substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County.

2020 Ally of the Year candidates are, in alphabetical order:

Regina Copeland – Anderson County Trustee

Greg Deal – Anderson County Schools

Ron Meredith – WYSH Radio

Steve Queener – Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund

Mollie Scarbrough – Hoskins Drug Store

Jennifer Walker – TNBANK

The competition is simple. The candidate with the most votes at the end of the campaign wins. One dollar = One vote. The 2020 Ally of the Year campaign runs February 3rd through February 28th. Voting will close at 5:00PM on February 28th. To learn more or to vote for your Ally of the Year candidate, visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org/ally. The winner will be announced at ASAP’s Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet on March 13th.

According to ASAP, all of the proceeds from the Ally of the Year campaign are used on projects like:

I AM ONE campaign which aims to reduce underage drinking and increase awareness of Tennessee’s Social Host Liability Law

Count It! Lock It! Drop It! which encourages community members to count their medications and provides home medicine lock boxes to community members and permanent medicine disposal bins at local police departments

Youth Ambassadors Coalition (YAC) at all 3 high schools and a number of middle schools in the county

GenerationRx, an education and awareness curriculum aimed at teaching youth and adults about the dangers of prescription medications

And much, much, more!

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007.

Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.