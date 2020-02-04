Area athletes set to take next step Wednesday

Tomorrow (Wednesday, February 5th) is National Signing Day, when high school student-athletes sign their national letters of intent and let the world know where they plan to continue their educations and their athletic careers.

Clinton High School punter Bryce Collins will sign with Carson-Newman University on Wednesday.

Five Anderson County Mavericks will move on to the next level. Matt Murphy will play football at Carson-Newman. Austin Elliott will play football at ETSU and Waylon Harris will be headed to the University of the Cumberlands to continue his football career as well.

Two Maverick soccer players will also play in college, and they are Echo Haverkamp—who will play with the ladies of Mount Holyoke—and Cody White, who will play men’s soccer at Campbellsville.

