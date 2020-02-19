Anderson Commission votes to buy church building for seniors

In a 9-6 vote Tuesday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to approve purchasing the property at 96 Mariner Point Drive to serve as the new home of the Anderson County Office on Aging and the Senior Center.

Voting to approve the purchase were Commissioners Fritts, Wandell, Jameson, Vowell, Isbel, McKamey, White, Mead and Smallridge.

Voting against buying the property were Commissioners Meredith, Waddell, Anderson, Denenberg, Creasey, and Yager.

As of the time of this report, the Commission had not voted on the recommendations from the Budget and Finance Committees on how to fund the purchase, but reports from both come a little later in the agenda.



We will update you as developments warrant.