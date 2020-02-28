ACSD SRO wins prestigious national award

Earlier this week, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Kim Lay was named the National L.E.A.D (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) Instructor of the Year at the National L.E.A.D Conference in New Jersey.

In addition to her national award, Cpl. Lay was named Instructor of the Year for the state of Tennessee. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, Lay had received notice of the state award prior to attending the conference but was surprised on Tuesday when the L.E.A.D President called her name for this prestigious national award.

“Words cannot express how honored I am to receive these awards. The L.E.A.D program has changed many lives and I am grateful to play a small part in the process” stated Lay in the release.

Corporal Lay works as a K-9 School Resource Officer and L.E.A.D instructor in the Anderson County Schools. She currently serves as the Tennessee School Resource Officer Association President and is very active in the community.

“Kim Lay is synonymous with public servant. Her passion and dedication are second to none. These awards are a reflection of the commitment she has to protecting and serving the students of this County” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

Congratulations to Corporal Kim Lay, and keep up the award-winning work!