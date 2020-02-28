Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, left, and Corporal Kim Lay, National LEAD Instructor of the Year (photo courtesy of ACSD)

ACSD SRO wins prestigious national award

Jim Harris 26 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Earlier this week, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Kim Lay was named the National L.E.A.D (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) Instructor of the Year at the National L.E.A.D Conference in New Jersey.

In addition to her national award, Cpl. Lay was named Instructor of the Year for the state of Tennessee. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, Lay had received notice of the state award prior to attending the conference but was surprised on Tuesday when the L.E.A.D President called her name for this prestigious national award.

“Words cannot express how honored I am to receive these awards. The L.E.A.D program has changed many lives and I am grateful to play a small part in the process” stated Lay in the release.

Corporal Lay works as a K-9 School Resource Officer and L.E.A.D instructor in the Anderson County Schools. She currently serves as the Tennessee School Resource Officer Association President and is very active in the community.

“Kim Lay is synonymous with public servant. Her passion and dedication are second to none. These awards are a reflection of the commitment she has to protecting and serving the students of this County” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

Congratulations to Corporal Kim Lay, and keep up the award-winning work!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane State, SL Tennessee to develop apprenticeship program

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College is joining the state’s growing movement to better …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.