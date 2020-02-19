ACS offers Child Find screenings

Jim Harris

The Anderson County School system’s Special Education Department is providing a FREE screening for infant to five-year-old county children. The screening will include vision, hearing, speech/language, motor, social and preschool congnitive skills. This screening is part of a Child Find activity to help parents be sure their children are progressing as they should.

Child Find screenings will be held in various locations this school year.

Here is a schedule:

Tuesday, March 10th: Lake City Elementary School, 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Wednesday, March 11th: Norwood Elementary School, 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Thursday, March 12th: Andersonville Elementary School, 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Monday, March 17th: Claxton Elementary School, 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Tuesday, March 18th: Anderson County Schools’ Central Office Board Room, on the fifth floor of the Jolley Building at 101 South Main Street in Clinton (37716).

The screening is FREE and there is no appointment necessary. The screening will last approximately 45 minutes for each child. If you have any questions about the Child Find process or location, please contact Alex Smith or April Manning at 865-463-2800, extension 2821 or 2829.

