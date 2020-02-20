AC Senior Services offers name plates

As we have extensively reported, the Anderson County Office on Aging and the Senior Center will soon move into the newly-purchased facility at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton.

This week, the county showed its support for area seniors, and now you have the chance to support them as well.

Anderson County Senior Services, the 501(c)3 non-profit that supports the Office on Aging, is offering the public a chance to be part of the new Senior Center by purchasing a metal name tag that will be placed on a board recognizing contributors for one year. At the end of that year, you will have the opportunity to renew your sponsorship, which costs $100 per nameplate.

The tags are personalized with your name, and if applicable, the name of your business, organization or family.

Sponsorships can be purchased for $100, payable in cash or check, and you can stop by the current home of the Senior Center at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton and fill out the sign-up form weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. For more information, call the Office on Aging at 865-457-3259.