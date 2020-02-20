AC Senior Services offers name plates

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

As we have extensively reported, the Anderson County Office on Aging and the Senior Center will soon move into the newly-purchased facility at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton.

This week, the county showed its support for area seniors, and now you have the chance to support them as well.

Anderson County Senior Services, the 501(c)3 non-profit that supports the Office on Aging, is offering the public a chance to be part of the new Senior Center by purchasing a metal name tag that will be placed on a board recognizing contributors for one year. At the end of that year, you will have the opportunity to renew your sponsorship, which costs $100 per nameplate.

The tags are personalized with your name, and if applicable, the name of your business, organization or family.

Sponsorships can be purchased for $100, payable in cash or check, and you can stop by the current home of the Senior Center at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton and fill out the sign-up form weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. For more information, call the Office on Aging at 865-457-3259.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Grand opening of K-25 History Center February 27th

The K-25 History Center in west Oak Ridge will celebrate its grand opening with a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.