AC Schools announce Teachers of the Year

Last week, the Anderson County Schools announced their teachers of the year in elementary, middle and high school.

The Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award went to Grand Oaks second grade teacher Hannah Collins.

Norris Middle School 8th grade teacher Rachel Madron received the Middle School Teacher of the Year award.

Anderson County High School’s Donovan Harrington was named the High School Teacher of the Year.

Congratulations to all three of these outstanding local educators.