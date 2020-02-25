AC Democrats to hold County Presidential Convention

(AC Democratic Party) The Anderson County Democratic Party will host its County Presidential Convention on Saturday, March 7, in the Great Room of the Clinton Community Center, located at 101 Hicks Street in Clinton (37716).

Those attending the convention will select representatives from the county to attend the District Convention on March 21 to elect pledged delegates to Milwaukee in July.

The doors will open for registration at noon March 7. The convention begins at 1 p.m., and doors will close then.

The convention is open to all registered voters in the county who are supporters of the Democratic Party, who have voted in the March 2020 presidential primary, and who agree to support the nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2020 presidential election. At the convention, caucuses will be held for the top vote-getting presidential candidates in the 3rd Congressional District, based on the results of the March 3 primary election. Information at www.tndp.org