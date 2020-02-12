AC Democrats hosting chili cook-off and auction

The Anderson County Democratic Party will host its annual chili cookoff and live auction from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, according to an announcment.

Auctioneer Bear Stephenson, of Stephenson Auction & Realty, will conduct the live auction, which will be a fundraiser for the Democratic Party.

Homemade desserts and other items will be offered during the auction. Chili chefs will bring both meat and vegetarian chili to the gathering.

Attendees will vote on their favorite chili prepared by local Democrats. Chili fixings, cornbread, desserts, iced tea and other beverages will be served.

Admission charge is $5 per person.

For more information, contact Ellen Faby at elfab418@gmail.com.

