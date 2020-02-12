AC Animal Shelter announces new hours

The Anderson County Animal Shelter has announced it will now be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 4pm, with public hours for viewing and intake from 10 am to 12 noon, and from 1 to 3pm.

The shelter will be closed for lunch from 12-1 each day.

Officials say that the new hours will allow staff an opportunity to “clean, feed/water and vet” in preparation for the day, and the extra hour at the end of the day will give them a chance to make sure that the animals there are “settled in for the night.”

The Shelter’s saturday hours of 8 am to 12 noon remain unchanged.

The shelter phone number is 865-441-2068. If you call during regular business hours and no one answers, please leave a voicemail, and employees say they will return your call as quickly as possible.

The Anderson County Animal Shelter is located at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, Clinton, TN 37716 inside the recycling center. Look for the green roof and green door to your right when you enter.