Zena Faye Turner, age 59, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born August 22, 1960 to the late Frank Marlow and Rosa Hawkins Marlow. Zena Faye was of the Baptist Faith and member Cumberland Mountain Baptist Church “The Swag”. She loved her grandkids, writing poetry, singing, loved to color, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Arthur Turner and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors:

Daughters Jessica Smith-Dunlap & William Dunlap Knoxville, TN

Brandy Lanz Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren Chase Lanz Knoxville, TN

Ashton Lanz Knoxville, TN

Devan Dunlap Knoxville, TN

Levi Dunlap Knoxville, TN

Great-grandchild Rosalia Lanz Louisville, TN

A host of Relatives and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Mountain View cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee on January 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.