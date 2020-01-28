Zena Faye Turner, age 59, of Lake City

Jim Harris

Zena Faye Turner, age 59, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.  She was born August 22, 1960 to the late Frank Marlow and Rosa Hawkins Marlow. Zena Faye was of the Baptist Faith and member Cumberland Mountain Baptist Church “The Swag”. She loved her grandkids, writing poetry, singing, loved to color, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Arthur Turner and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors: 

Daughters                    Jessica Smith-Dunlap & William Dunlap                  Knoxville, TN

                                    Brandy Lanz                                                               Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren             Chase Lanz                                                                 Knoxville, TN

                                    Ashton Lanz                                                                Knoxville, TN

                                    Devan Dunlap                                                             Knoxville, TN

                                    Levi Dunlap                                                                Knoxville, TN

Great-grandchild         Rosalia Lanz                                                               Louisville, TN

A host of Relatives and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Mountain View cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee on January 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

