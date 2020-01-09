Home / Obituaries / William “Bill” Nelson Chesney, Jr., age 75, of Lake City

William “Bill” Nelson Chesney, Jr., age 75, of Lake City

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

William “Bill” Nelson Chesney, Jr., age 75, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the UT Medical Center. He was born on December 16, 1944 in Knoxville, TN to the late William N. Chesney Sr. and Mary Irwin Chesney. Bill attended the Rocky Top United Methodist Church and Andersonville United Methodist Church. He was a retired US Army Veteran of 24 years and loved traveling.

Survivors

Wife                                                    Victoria Peck Chesney                       Lake City

Sons                                                   Kenneth Gallaher                                Ft. Hood, TX

                                                            Michael Chesney                                TN

Daughters                                            Cheryl Gallaher                                   Arizona

                                                            Vanessa Chesney                                Knoxville

Sister                                                   Elizabeth Zegura                                   Tucson, AZ

Aunt                                                    Ruby Haggard                                    Knoxville

Grandchildren                                     Troy, Lori, Gracie, Logan, Riley, Jayden, Micheah, Chyler and Conner                                                                                

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Henderson officiating.

Interment 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

You may also view Bill’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Willie James Brooks, age 80

Willie James Brooks, age 80, departed this earthly life on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.