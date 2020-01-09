William “Bill” Nelson Chesney, Jr., age 75, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the UT Medical Center. He was born on December 16, 1944 in Knoxville, TN to the late William N. Chesney Sr. and Mary Irwin Chesney. Bill attended the Rocky Top United Methodist Church and Andersonville United Methodist Church. He was a retired US Army Veteran of 24 years and loved traveling.
Survivors
Wife Victoria Peck Chesney Lake City
Sons Kenneth Gallaher Ft. Hood, TX
Michael Chesney TN
Daughters Cheryl Gallaher Arizona
Vanessa Chesney Knoxville
Sister Elizabeth Zegura Tucson, AZ
Aunt Ruby Haggard Knoxville
Grandchildren Troy, Lori, Gracie, Logan, Riley, Jayden, Micheah, Chyler and Conner
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Henderson officiating.
Interment 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.