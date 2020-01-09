William “Bill” Nelson Chesney, Jr., age 75, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the UT Medical Center. He was born on December 16, 1944 in Knoxville, TN to the late William N. Chesney Sr. and Mary Irwin Chesney. Bill attended the Rocky Top United Methodist Church and Andersonville United Methodist Church. He was a retired US Army Veteran of 24 years and loved traveling.

Survivors

Wife Victoria Peck Chesney Lake City

Sons Kenneth Gallaher Ft. Hood, TX

Michael Chesney TN

Daughters Cheryl Gallaher Arizona

Vanessa Chesney Knoxville

Sister Elizabeth Zegura Tucson, AZ

Aunt Ruby Haggard Knoxville

Grandchildren Troy, Lori, Gracie, Logan, Riley, Jayden, Micheah, Chyler and Conner

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Henderson officiating.

Interment 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

You may also view Bill’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.