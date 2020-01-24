Ward “Woody” Barnhart, age 81 of Andersonville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at NHC of Oak Ridge. As a general contractor, he built dream homes for others as well as himself. He was the past president of Fountain City Sportsman’s Club at Norris Lake during 1991, 1992 and 1998. He was and avid community socialite and retired owner of Barn-Hart’s Gift shop in Andersonville, TN. He specialized in personal engraving. As a lover of the water, he traveled to beaches near and far, but loved his Norris Lake. Woody was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Hazel Barnhart and three brothers, Claude, Lawrence, and Dalton Barnhart.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Barnhart of Andersonville, TN and Courtney Collins, Springfield, OH and 3 granddaughters.

At his request, a graveside service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Andersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Promise Church in memory of Woody Barnhart, 10740 Faith Promise Lane Knoxville, TN 37931 or online at: giving@faithpromise.org.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.