On January 29, 2020 Wanda Craig Seiber left this earth and began celebrating with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 93 years old. Wanda will be forever remembered by her dedicated and loving husband, Kenneth, son Larry, daughters Karen Holstine (Mike), Tammy Sharp (Derek), and Vicki Seiber; nine grandchildren, Jordan Fraley, Cody Hostine, Connor Osborne, Cheyenne Barber, Thomas Sharp (Kerstin), Rebecca Harmon (Alec), Sara Humphrey (Jeremey), Bre Scott (Brad), Blake Bingham (Brittany), and seven great grandchildren. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Linnie and Mattie Craig, sisters Joan Rutherford, and Lila Towe, brothers Roane Craig, Colon Craig, and Quentin Craig.

Wanda was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City, TN and served there faithfully for many years.

Wanda worked for Union Carbide as a materials clerk at the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant, K-25. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable garden, cooking for her family, and hanging out at the swimming pool to ensure her children knew how to swim. She would make the favorite meal of each of her children every year on their birthday. Wanda will be missed by her family and friends.

Graveside service and burial will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00pm. www.holleygamble.com